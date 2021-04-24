Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

