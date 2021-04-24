Contrasting Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 4 6 2 0 1.83 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $1.44, suggesting a potential downside of 63.28%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.15 $15.80 million $0.19 20.58 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.