Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.78. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

