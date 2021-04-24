Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

