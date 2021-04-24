Comparing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.30 -$593.84 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.