Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 4.3%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 10,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after buying an additional 1,575,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

