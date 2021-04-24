Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s earnings. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,557. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

