Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. 123,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,174. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

