Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,893 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

