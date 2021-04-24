Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

