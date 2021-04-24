Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 181.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.