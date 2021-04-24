Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.