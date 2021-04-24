Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $6,794.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00065126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00091412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00653612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.35 or 0.07674181 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

