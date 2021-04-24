Cogeco Inc. (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TSE CGO opened at C$98.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.38. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$77.01 and a 52 week high of C$105.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGO. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

