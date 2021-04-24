Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

CCA stock opened at C$118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

