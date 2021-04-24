CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

