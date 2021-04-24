City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.55 Million

Brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $39.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.61 million and the highest is $41.30 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.39 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

