Citrix Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the cloud computing company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.48 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.