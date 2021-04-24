Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,275. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $389.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.