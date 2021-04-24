Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,771 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.