Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

