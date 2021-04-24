Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.