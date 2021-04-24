Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

