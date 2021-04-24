Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $1,585,205.73 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.
- On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.
NYSE:CI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 876,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $256.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.