Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $1,585,205.73 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 876,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $256.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

