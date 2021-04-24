Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

