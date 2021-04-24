CIBC Upgrades Northland Power (TSE:NPI) to Outperform

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Northland Power stock opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Northland Power has a one year low of C$28.76 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.03.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

