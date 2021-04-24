CIBC Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to $58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Emera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

