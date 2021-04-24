Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $896.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

