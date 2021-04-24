Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

