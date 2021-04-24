Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.