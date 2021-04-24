Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

