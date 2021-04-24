Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CHE opened at $467.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.33. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $411.81 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.