Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.