Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Fortis Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 714.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $657.54. The stock had a trading volume of 708,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,197. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

