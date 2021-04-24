Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,921,000 after buying an additional 109,379 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

