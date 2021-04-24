Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC opened at $84.92 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.