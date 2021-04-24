Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.