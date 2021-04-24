Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

OPTN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

