Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Acacia Research worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACTG opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

