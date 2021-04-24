Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.