Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,086 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

