CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

