CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $31,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5,774.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

