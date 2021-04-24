Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 15,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

