Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 918 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.