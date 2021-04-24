Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 630 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

