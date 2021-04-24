Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

