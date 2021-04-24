Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $42,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

