Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 127 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 105.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

