Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

